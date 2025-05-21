This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 21, 2025

May 21, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • South Dundas council stepping up for Iroquois Crosswalks;
  • Cenotaph project approval;
  • UCDSB trustees select Steinberg for Stormont-Glengarry trustee;
  • CLDC Player shine in ‘Here comes the Sun’;
  • New sidewalks for Brinston;
  • Council designates May Huntington’s Awareness month for Christian Mueller;
  • Dundas County Hospice – here to help and only a phone call away;
  • Editorial – Budget fails to live up to Ford’s hype;
  • Wanderings – No easy fix for post office woes;
  • Playhouse opening 2025 summer season;
  • These stories and more plus your letters to the editor!

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning Thursdays.

