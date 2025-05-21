This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 21, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- South Dundas council stepping up for Iroquois Crosswalks;
- Cenotaph project approval;
- UCDSB trustees select Steinberg for Stormont-Glengarry trustee;
- CLDC Player shine in ‘Here comes the Sun’;
- New sidewalks for Brinston;
- Council designates May Huntington’s Awareness month for Christian Mueller;
- Dundas County Hospice – here to help and only a phone call away;
- Editorial – Budget fails to live up to Ford’s hype;
- Wanderings – No easy fix for post office woes;
- Playhouse opening 2025 summer season;
- These stories and more plus your letters to the editor!
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning Thursdays.
Discover more from Morrisburg Leader
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.