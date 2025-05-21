Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 17, 2025, Wayne Gillard of Iroquois, age 79. Loving husband of Marie Gillard (nee Davidson) for 61 years. Loving father of Sherry Gillard (Bruce Froats) of Johnstown, Tricia Bilmer (Matt) of Morrisburg and David Gillard (Tina) of Harrisons Corners. Wayne will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Cal, Cassidy, Jonah, Jessica, and his great-grandchildren Emma and Jamie. Dear brother of Norma Morris (late Richard), Ron Gillard, Robert “Rowdy” Gillard, and Brian Gillard (Mary). Dear brother-in-law of Arnita Gillard of Johnstown. He was predeceased by his parents Hartley and Ethel Gillard (nee Canough), his sister Donalda Hodgson (Stan) and his brothers Donald (Betty), Bruce (Ruth) and Hugh Gillard. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, May 23rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Saturday, May 24th from 2-5 p.m. Memories will be shared at 3:30 p.m. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or J.W. MacIntosh Senior Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

