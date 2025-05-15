Two measles cases confirmed in EOHU region

CORNWALL – The increase in measles cases that began last fall in Southwestern Ontario has reached Eastern Ontario.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit announced May 9 that two confirmed measles cases were uncovered in Eastern Ontario.

The health unit confirmed that the two cases were related and were acquired during travel outside of the EOHU catchment area. One person was not vaccinated against measles, the immunization status of the other person was unknown.

The EOHU said the risk to the population was low, but the health unit’s investigation was ongoing. Anyone who may have been exposed to these two cases has been contacted.

“I am taking this opportunity to remind parents to make sure their children’s routine immunizations are up to date, as immunizations are the best defence against measles,” said EOHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis. “If you or your child are not up to date on your vaccinations, please contact your health care provider to receive missing immunizations.”

Roumeliotis said that the measles vaccine is safe and effective.

“It greatly decreases the chances of catching measles and bringing it home with you.”

Measles has been a rare disease in Canada for the past 25 years. Health Canada declared Measles eliminated in 1998, following the introduction of improved two-dose vaccinations, and wide-spread use of the MMR vaccine, which also protects from Mumps and Rhubella.

Recent vaccine hesitancy, coupled with exemptions for religious and conscientious reasons, has seen overall vaccination numbers decline.

Outbreaks in the Western United States, and in Ontario have seen numbers of measles infections soar. In late April, Public Health Ontario reported over 1,000 Measles infections in the province since November 3, 2024. That number has now increased to over 1,250 as of May 8 – the most recent reporting data day from PHO.

The EOHU said that Measles is highly contagious, and can appear between seven and 12 days after exposure.

In some cases it may take up to three weeks for symptoms to appear after exposure.

Symptoms include cough, running nose, fever or high fever, red eyes, white spots in your mouth, and sensitivity to light. A red rash will develop after a few days of the onset of the initial symptoms. Symptoms last one-to-two weeks in mild cases.

More severe cases may include complications like ear infections, pneumonia, respiratory failure, inflammation and/or swelling of the brain, and possible death.

Roumeliotis continued that if symptoms develop, contact your health care provider, and check your vaccinations. If you wish to be vaccinated, also contact your health care provider.

