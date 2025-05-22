Upper Canada Playhouse opening 2025 summer season

MORRISBURG – For over 40 years, the Upper Canada Playhouse has brought laughter to audiences with an array of comedic performances. The theatre’s popular summer season is about to open the curtains with four shows that will draw audiences from near and far.

Artistic Director Donnie Bowes explained there is good reason for the Morrisburg-based theatre’s popularity continuing to grow.

“There’s a lot going on in the world. There always is, you can bet on that. Another thing you can bet on is the power of professional live theatre and music to transport you to new worlds, new characters, and new stories performed by some of the best talent in the country,” he said adding. “And guaranteed tons of laughter.”

The summer season has four comedies in store for audiences, including two by Canada’s preeminent contemporary playwright Norm Foster.

Opening the season is the premiere of Foster’s new comedy, A Woman’s Love List. The show, running June 5-29, is a twist on Foster’s former play The Love List. In A Woman’s Love List, Megan and Carly create a list of qualities that make the ideal man, and much to their surprise he appears. Playhouse audiences will be the first to enjoy Foster’s hilarious comedy looking at a woman’s quest for the perfect mate.

The hit comedy The Sweet Delilah Swim Club by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten opens July 3 and runs until July 27. Five women from their college swim team days meet every year at a cottage called The Sweet Delilah to recharge their friendships. The audience will join the cast on four of the reunions spanning over 30 years where they catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other’s lives. The show is a touching and hilarious comedy about friendships that last forever.

On stage from July 31 to August 24 is Foster’s classic comedy Maggie’s Getting Married. Set in the Duncan family kitchen where everyone awaits the arrival of the groom the night before the wedding. Nerves are frazzled, but everything has been going to plan, and everyone is ready for anything – the perfect recipe for comedy and chaos. A Big Surprise turns the kitchen into a three-ring circus. Audiences will be the guests for a funny and furious wedding.

The Playhouse will “Hurry Hard” into fall with a new comedy that has been taking the theatre world by storm. Hurry Hard, by Kristen Da Silva, opens September 4 and runs to September 28. Set in a small Ontario town’s curling club, Bill and Sandy’s marriage has split up, and so too has their curling team into men’s and women’s teams. The men’s team is short a player for the big bonspiel, leaving the teams to put aside their differences and reunite as one team. You don’t have to know anything about curling to be ready to laugh and enjoy the ups and downs of this team in this witty and fast-paced comedy.

After the Playhouse’s summer comedy season, there is one more fall comedy with familiar names taking to the stage. Returning to the Playhouse is Lucien and Jimmy the Janitor in their newest comedy, Senior Moments. Running October 14-19, audiences will be treated to more of the Maritime comedic duo’s East Coast hilarity as they look at the mysteries and wonders of aging.

Rounding out the 2025 season is the return of the Christmas classic, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. The popular family production – running December 4-21 – shows Scrooge’s adventure to discovering the true meaning of Christmas. A musical and magical journey on a revolving stage filled with song, dance, special effects, and a large cast of Dickens’ legendary characters. Last performed at the playhouse in 2022, this popular production sold out. Bowes said the Playhouse is excited to bring this show back, by popular demand. Those who were unable to see the show three years ago now have the opportunity, and those who already did can experience it again.

The Upper Canada Playhouse opened in 1983, and has grown from a summer season of comedy to a year-round operation with musical shows in the winter and spring.

Tickets for performances are available on the theatre’s website at www.uppercanadaplayhouse.com.

Like this: Like Loading...