Obituary – Ricky Markell

October 31, 1961 - May 13, 2025

May 15, 2025 Editor Obituaries

Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa General Hospital on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Ricky Markell of Williamsburg, age 63.  Loving husband of Margaret Markell (nee DeVries) for 44 years.  Loving father of Marsha Janssen (Theo) of Pidgeon Island. Ricky will be fondly remembered by his grandsons Jordan (Destiny) and Jayden and his great-granddaughter Madelyn.  Dear brother of Willis Markell (Doreen) of Iroquois, Teddy Markell (late Margo) of Dundela, Nancy Jollota (Victor) of Dundela, Teresa Sargent (late Robert) of Prescott and Arlene Lemaire (late Chuck) of Ottawa.  Dear brother-in-law of Fay Markell of Dundela.  He was predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Dorothy Markell (Keeler), his infant sister Marguerite, his sister Zeta Baker (Allan), his brothers Lloyd Markell (Jean) and Roger Markell and his infant grandsons Liam and Dominic. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston on Thursday, May 22nd at 11 a.m.  A reception will follow at the George Jowett Centre in Riverside Heights.  Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

