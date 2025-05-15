An evening with the Seaway Singers

WILLIAMSBURG – Under the direction of Robert Jones, and accompanied by Margaret Whisselle, the Seaway Valley Singers took their audience Over the Rainbow May 9.

The large crowd gathered at the Christian Reformed Church in Williamsburg to experience an enjoyable evening of music performed by the 35 member choir. The programme included a number of favourites such as Amazing Grace with a Soprano Solo by Margaret Whisselle, Chattanooga Choo Choo and All You Need is Love.

Adding to the entertainment enjoyment were Bryce St. Pierre with his trumpet work, solos by Isabelle Delage and Tony Glen and James Samis on guitar for Summer of ‘69.

Seaway Valley Singers’ selected bursary recipient Ethan Johnston was a special guest for the evening performance which included the bursary presentation.

