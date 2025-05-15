SDUFC kicks off summer season Saturday

IROQUOIS – South Dundas United FC’s summer soccer season begins this weekend on May 17.

This summer, over 430 soccer players in six leagues, from U5 to U18, will play in the SDUFC leagues.

Registration numbers are up for the club said SDUFC President Phil Blancher.

“At our registration deadline mid-April, we were at the 400 mark, which we usually get to after a few weeks of late registrations,” he said.

Late registration is still open until the second match week (May 31).

This year, 34 teams will take to the soccer pitch, with a few changes in field locations. Construction at Seaway District High School and Iroquois Public School will see some access restrictions to field areas this summer, along with the TimBits U5 league moving to the South Dundas Soccer Fields.

Registration fees for the 11-week season remained unchanged from 2024 at $50 per player, which Blancher says is the lowest in eastern Ontario.

“Compared to clubs in the area, and the length of season we run, we are the lowest-cost club,” he explained.

This year, the club has seen some sponsorship changes with the Dundas Dairy Producers becoming a season sponsor, and Emard Bros. Lumber joining as a gold sponsor. Overall though, sponsorship numbers are down slightly from 2024-25.

“Right now, the economy is struggling and everyone is feeling the pinch,” Blancher said adding that the soccer club has been affected by some of the tariff issues between Canada and the United States.

“We planned to purchase some new nets for the U7 and U9 league, but sports equipment has gone up with the reciprocal tariffs imposed by Canada so we’ve held off. We changed suppliers for our field paint, but are still paying more because of tariffs on aluminum and steel products,” he said.

“Still, with those increases, and the support of our many sponsors, we’re able to hold the line financially and keep our club leagues affordable for everyone. The financial cost of a sport should not hold back someone from being able to play and enjoy it.”

SDUFC begins its youth season on May 17 with a training day, and begins its weekly games on May 24. Meanwhile, the club’s co-ed adult season is also preparing to start.

Launched last year, this year over 55 players will play on Thursday nights starting June 5. Late registration is still open for both youth and adult leagues. Players can register at the organization’s website southdundasunited.ca

