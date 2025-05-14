This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 14, 2025

May 14, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Two measles cases confirmed in EOHU region;
  • New French Catholic elementary school proposed for Winchester;
  • Postal service disruption possible starting May 22;
  • ‘A tough act to follow’ in every way;
  • South Dundas providing alternate space for daycares;
  • Seaway traffic rebounds in April;
  • Summer renos planned at area UCDSB schools;
  • Editorial – Red tape cuts starts from within;
  • SDUFC kicks off summer season Saturday;
  • An evening with the Seaway Singers;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning Thursdays.

