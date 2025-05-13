Obituary – Bonnie Lanthier

Passed away peacefully at the Kemptville District Hospital on Sunday, May 11, 2025, Bonnie Lanthier (nee Bozak), formerly of Morrisburg, age 80. Beloved wife of the late Ron Lanthier. Loving mother of Ken Lanthier (Sherri) of Morrisburg, Debbie Lanthier- Murdock (Randy) of Ottawa, Jackie Lanthier of Morrisburg and Kelly Lanthier (Sylvain de Carufel) of Gatineau. Dear sister of Joyce Easter (Garry) of Iroquois and Gretchen Bozak of New Westminster, B.C. Bonnie will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Corey (Amber), Tyler (Vikki), Travis (Kristy), Nathan (Cameron), Danielle (Orlando), Ashley (Riley) and 11 great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents John and Jean Bozak (nee Chapeskie) and her niece Nikki Beckstead. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, May 16th from noon until time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Morrisburg. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

