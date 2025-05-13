Obituary – Marinus “Mac” Vandemheen

November 19, 1937 - May 12, 2025

May 13, 2025 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Garden Villa Retirement Residence in Chesterville on Monday, May 12, 2025, Mac Vandemheen of Williamsburg, age 87.  Loving husband of Ann (nee VanBeilen). Loving father of Patty Tibben (Chris) of Cornwall, Debbie Savary (Doug) of Elma, Julia Vandemheen of Williamsburg and Ken Vandemheen (Isabelle) of Russell. Grandpa / Opa will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Stacey (Graham), Bryan, Mark (Melissa), Emily, Will, Cristian and his great-grandchildren Charlie, Sawyer, Camille and Oliver.  Dear brother of Alice Luimes (late Albert) of Canterbury, N.B. and Adriaan Vandemheen (Wilda) of Dixons Corners.  Dear brother-in-law of Phyllis Vandemheen of South Mountain, Carol Vandemheen of Morrisburg and Wanda Vandemheen of South Mountain.  He was predeceased by his parents Lubbert and Grietje Vandemheen (nee Termaat), his sisters Alberta Noort, Eibertje Leeman, Grace Cooper, Ali VanBeilen and Woutje Slater and his brothers Rene, Bill, Jake and Lubbert Vandemheen.  He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.  Funeral service will be held at the Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church on Friday, May 16th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery.  Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.   Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the many PSWs, nurses & doctors at the Garden Villa and Bayshore for the excellent care they provided to Mac.

