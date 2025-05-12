Obituary – Margaret Cougler

P assed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, Margy Cougler of Williamsburg, age 68. Loving wife of Ronnie Peters. Loving mother of Diana Barkley (Jeff) of Inkerman, Ron Peters (Karen) of Fredericton, N.B. and Matt Peters (Stephanie) of Kanata. Dear sister of Cindy Cougler of Morrisburg and Robert Cougler (Vicky) of Morrisburg. Margy will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Joshua, Jacob, Travis, Hayden, Katie, R.J., Bradly, Kathryn, Christian, Hailey, Khloe, Cole and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister-in-law of Jackie Cougler of Roblin. She was predeceased by her parents Ernest and Charlotte Cougler (nee Eamon), her son Scott Peters and her brothers Douglas and Allen Cougler.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the S.D.& G. Animal Shelter would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

