Obituary – Mrs. Minnie Catherine MacKay

Mrs. Minnie Catherine MacKay (née MacKinnon) (Sept. 8, 1935-April 30, 2025).

Today we bid a fond farewell to Mrs. Minnie MacKay wife, mother, aunt and friend. She is survived by her loving husband of 62+ years, Douglas, her children Scott (Pamela Guerra), Mary Janet and Bruce (Linda Lien MacKay), and her grandchildren Lauren and Charles MacKay, and Joshua and Caeleigh Stewart. She is also survived by her sister Helen MacKinnon. Predeceased by her parents Roderick and May MacKinnon, her sister Marianne Becker, and her brothers Malcolm and Donald.

A lifetime dedicated mother and High School teacher of Family Studies and Music, Minnie dearly loved music, and especially singing in choirs. She attended church (United Church of Canada) almost every Sunday throughout her 89+ years, and was an active member of Eastern Star, holding leadership positions in various “Star” chapters over the years. Family was so important to MinnIe and she is lovingly remembered by both immediate and extended family, as well as a tight network of friends. Join family and friends for her Celebration of Life at Lakeshore Drive United Church, Morrisburg, on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 11:00 AM. All are welcome. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Williamsburg. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

