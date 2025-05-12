Roy Naylor passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, just shy of his 75th birthday. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Vernon and Phylena (Pass) Naylor. Left to mourn his passing are his sister, Janice (Naylor) Pettifer of Mayerthorpe Alberta, his brothers, David (and Linda) Naylor of Morrisburg, and Jim (and Marie) Naylor of King Kirkland Ontario. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Roy deeply. He was a very special uncle to them all. Roy was a “tractor” man.

For the many years that he lived in King Kirkland, his Cub Cadet was his pride and joy that took him not only to the local restaurant but to many back roads and fields. Then a few years after he moved to Morrisburg with Dave and Linda, he bought a John Deere tractor. Roy loved his John Deere tractor—his special transportation into Tim Horton’s and other places of interest in Morrisburg. Through those many trips, he made many friends along the way, for which all his family are so very grateful. He also loved sitting in his car, drinking coffee, listening to his radio and dreaming of road trips. Any project that was going on, Roy would love to be a part of—to watch and supervise of course. Although we will all miss him greatly and can’t imagine what life will be like without him, we have the great assurance that Roy lives on in the presence of Jesus Christ. Heaven is his new home. In that, we have peace and comfort amid the pain of separation.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on May 21, 2025 at 11 am, at the Cardinal Community Church, 926 County Road 2, Cardinal Ontario. A small graveside service and burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery on May 22, at 1 pm, 347 Lindsay St. S., Lindsay Ontario. Roy will be laid to rest with his Mom and Dad. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

