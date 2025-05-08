Netherlands Ambassador to Canada joins in local historic plaque unveiling

SOUTH DUNDAS – While the Governor General of Canada was in the Netherlands to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands and the end of the Second World War, The Kingdom of the Netherlands Ambassador to Canada was right here in Morrisburg.

Her Excellency Margriet Vonno was the guest of honour at an event held last Friday at the Morrisburg Legion to celebrate the upcoming installation of the Dutch Meadows Remembrance Plaque that is part of the SDG Historic Tour.

The subdivision at the west end of Morrisburg features streets named after cities liberated by the Canadian Army during the Second World War battles in the Netherlands.

L-Col. (Retired) Bill Shearing, who has visited these battle sites and related memorials in the Netherlands and seen the honour and care given to the memory of the sacrifice of Canadian soldiers in that country, pursued a vision to formally recognize this local community connection.

While he thanked local MP Eric Duncan for his efforts in making this happen, Duncan said: “This is a culmination of a vision by Mr. Bill Shearing and others in the community who wanted to recognize a wonderful initiative by a local builder in the Municipality of South Dundas.”

“There’s a strong connection between the Netherlands and Dundas County,” added Duncan. “We’re proud of our history and making those connections here today.”

“Almost 8,000 Canadian soldiers fell in my country for our liberation and that’s something we will never forget,” said Vonno. “It’s a great honour to be part of this.”

Her Excellency spoke about how much she loves this country and being here. “I feel almost like I’m back home because there is a sense of community which is priceless.”

Pastor Aaron Thompson spoke on behalf of the local Dutch Community saying how incredibly grateful they are.

“Throughout the community there are people who are grateful for the Canadians who served, for those who liberated them, for those who died to set them free,” said Thompson.

Vonno was joined by SDG Highlanders Honorary Colonel Kevin McCormick to unveil the plaque featuring the artwork of Pierre Giroux in front of the crowd of more that 100 people in attendance with the artist among them.

Shearing then spoke about two fallen South Dundas soldiers: Carmen Reddick of Morrisburg and Wallace Ace of Matilda (Iroquois). They were among the almost 100 Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Highlanders who lost their lives in operations to liberate the Netherlands. The image on the plaque recognizes the lives lost.

Following the unveiling, Vonno, McCormick and MP Duncan participated in a wreath laying ceremony. The ambassador was then presented with a Queen’s brooch by Andre Pommier and Dutch Meadows memorial.

L-Col. Mark de Witt, defence attaché, who also attended the ceremony was presented with the SDG Highlanders regimental history and regimental mug.

Commemorative plaques were also presented to representatives of the Morrisburg and Iroquois Legion branches.

During the event the flag of the Netherlands was flown at the Morrisburg Legion in honour of the ambassador’s visit.

