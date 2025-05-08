Steven Page takes to St. Lawrence Stage

MORRISBURG: The St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage board decided to end the 2024-25 season on a very high note. And they did!

A sell-out audience filled Upper Canada Playhouse on Saturday May 3 to take in an exuberant, wonderful concert by musical icon, Steven Page. He was accompanied by the incredible duo, Kevin Fox on cello and Craig Northey on guitar, and together the three of them had the crowd singing along, cheering and applauding all night.

An added musical bonus at this concert was the talented Landon A.R. Coleman, who opened for Page, and won a whole new group of delighted fans during his performance. Landon was first introduced by the SLAS during an earlier Intimate Acoustics Showcase: he proved to be an outstanding solo artist at this May 3 concert. With his sense of humour, and his warm personality, he quickly built a rapport with listeners. He is an outstanding guitarist (and harmonica player) whose musical style runs to folk songs and ballads (and a little rock and roll sprinkled in). “I grew up with music,” he said, and despite his work as a music therapist with the elderly and with troubled young clients, that passion for writing and performing has never left him. He lets his music speak for him.

Landon’s ‘Everlasting Memory’ written for his late grandmother, or ‘One More Song’ he wrote especially for this concert, inviting the audience to sing with him “I’ve had that Dream myself,” connected Landon with the audience. His music delighted them. When he finished this powerful opening set, the crowd rose to its feet to cheer for him, a wonderful and warm performer whose songs speak of hope.

Steven Page, with Kevin and Craig, quite literally exploded on to the stage. Exuberant guitars and cello work, and powerful, exciting vocals had the crowd rocking from the trio’s first opening number to the last. Page, an original member of the hugely popular Barenaked Ladies, about ten years ago embarked on a solo career, and he hasn’t looked back. A true Showman, clearly blessed with boundless energy, Page could segue from one rock and roll song to another without missing a beat. His vocal range is astonishing. He could sing high, he could sing low – but could he ever sing! Combined with the vocal harmonies of Craig and Kevin, Steven Page had the crowd singing, cheering and literally dancing in their seats. He also has a great sense of humour, parlayed into his lyrics, and shared on stage with his fellow musicians. “I don’t feel I’m slowing down: Time is just moving faster. No cords hold me!”

Steven performed a number of songs from his 2019 album ‘Excelsior’ to the delight of the audience. And when he invited folks to sing along on classics like “Have you ever seen the Rain,” and “Smoke on the Water” the entire theatre rocked. “Life goes on,” and “Lady in Red” were icing on the musical cake. The humour of “Lying in Bed Like Brian Wilson Did” had everyone laughing.

The musical energy of this performer, his ability to sing in every style, his composing, his talents on guitar and keyboard, and the passion for music he shares with his audience made the Steven Page concert a standout. When he finally announced “One last song,” the SLAS audience refused to let him go. They demanded encores. And to their delight, Steven, Kevin and Craig came back. Judging from the cheers, that trio could have gone on all night,

Great show. A great end to the SLAS 2024-25 concert season. Can’t wait until next season!

