Free admission for Moms on Mother’s Day at the Village

MORRISBURG – Upper Canada Village opened its doors for the 2025 summer season on May 3, but May 11 is when Moms should go.

In celebrating is season opening, the St. Lawrence Parks Commission – which owns and operates the historic 1860s village east of Morrisburg – announced that Moms will receive free admission on Mother’s Day this year, May 11.

The village, which depicts pre-Confederation village life in Canada West, has also expanded its Canadian offerings in its village store. The store showcases Canadian-made products including from businesses in Eastern Ontario.

“Our goal is to support and spotlight small businesses locally, throughout Ontario and even Nationally,” said Tiffany Montroy, acting manager of retail operations at the village.

The Upper Canada Village is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until after Labour Day.

