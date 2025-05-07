This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 7, 2025

May 7, 2025 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Iroquois standoff ends with arrest and charges;
  • Netherlands Ambassador to Canada joins in local historic plaque unveiling;
  • Brinston ready to welcome the community;
  • Edouard Bonamie denied full parole and appeal;
  • Voter turnout nears 69 per cent;
  • No South Dundas businesses get regional incentives funding;
  • Editorial – Ford should stop mimicking Trump;
  • Dundas Federation of Agriculture gives to food organizations in need;
  • Free admission for Moms on Mother’s Day at Upper Canada Village;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursdays.

 

