This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 7, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Iroquois standoff ends with arrest and charges;
- Netherlands Ambassador to Canada joins in local historic plaque unveiling;
- Brinston ready to welcome the community;
- Edouard Bonamie denied full parole and appeal;
- Voter turnout nears 69 per cent;
- No South Dundas businesses get regional incentives funding;
- Editorial – Ford should stop mimicking Trump;
- Dundas Federation of Agriculture gives to food organizations in need;
- Free admission for Moms on Mother’s Day at Upper Canada Village;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursdays.
Discover more from Morrisburg Leader
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.