SDFES moves to SUV for Fire Chief vehicle

MORRISBURG – A purchase deferred in 2023 is now moving forward in 2025.

At the April 9 council meeting South Dundas council approved the purchase of a new Fire Chief SUV, but not without opposition.

Director of South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services and Fire Chief Jeremy Alldred-Hughes presented a detailed case for the purchase of an SUV over a pickup truck at a committee of the whole council meeting last month. The advantages outlined in the report included the SUV being a lower price option by about $13,000 and providing better and safer equipment storage space.

The Fire Chief vehicle is used for emergency response, particularly during the daytime, and carries resources such as AED, trauma kit, O2, SCBA, and fire extinguishers that need to be protected from freezing temperatures as well as extreme heat.

“The SUV provides more storage and ability to maintain these resources,” said the Fire Chief in his report to council.

During the committee of the whole council meeting, Alldred-Hughes faced significant questioning from both South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward and South Dundas deputy mayor Marc St. Pierre, who was a longtime member of the local fire service prior to his time serving as an elected official.

“I have some concern that the fire master plan came to council but we haven’t approved it,” said Ward at last month’s meeting. “I’m not in favour of approving anything until the fire master plan is completed and comes back to council.”

Alldred-Hughes suggested discussing it at a future committee of the whole meeting, but no date for that has yet been set.

“I’d like to see us work within the vehicles we have,” said St. Pierre at last month’s meeting.

Both the mayor and the fire chief pointed out that the fire service has been short a vehicle since last August. “So, we’re not adequately served by the vehicles we have,” said Alldred-Hughes.

“So why didn’t we put that in the budget to replace it,” asked St. Pierre.

“It is, but we never agreed to buy it,” said South Dundas mayor Jason Broad.

That changed at the April 9 council meeting when council agreed to the purchase of a $56,325 Dodge Durango from Capital Dodge that will be upfitted with lights, storage and other emergency vehicle necessities for an additional $15,000.

While council agreed to the purchase, it was not unanimously. Councillor Ward was absent from the meeting and Councillor Cole Veinotte opposed the purchase, but the majority voted in favour.

