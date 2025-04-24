Former MP Lumley dies at 85

CORNWALL – Former Member of Parliament for Stormont-Dundas, Ed Lumley, died April 16 at his home in South Lancaster.

Lumley was mayor of the City of Cornwall from 1972-74, and elected MP in July 1974, succeeding the retiring Lucien Lamoureux.

As MP, he served in several parliamentary secretary and minsterial roles for then Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and later in the short ministry of Prime Minister John Turner.

Born in Windsor, ON in 1939, Lumley earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Windsor.

He began a business career washing trucks for a local Coca-Cola bottler, eventually becoming a partner with a local bottler in Cornwall.

Lumley was elected mayor of Cornwall at age 32 and helped transform the waterfront area that reclaimed land from the former pre-Seaway canal and built a new civic complex – one that bears his name now.

Following his defeat in the 1984 federal election, Lumley returned to the private sector, serving as vice-chair of BMO Capital Markets and other corporate boards. He later served as chancellor of the UofW, retiring as Chancellor Emertius in 2019.

“He built an incredible legacy at the University of Windsor by helping to fundraise over $100 million in support of capital projects and scholarships,” said university President Robert Gordon in a statement.

“Lumley was a formidable man, a wonderful mentor, and close friend. He was a true statesman and led an accomplished life of public service and philanthropy,” said current chancellor Mary Jo Haddad.

Lumley was invested to the Order of Canada in 2014.

Incumbent MP and current Conservative Party of Canada candidate Eric Duncan praised Lumley’s time as MP.

“Ed knew how to get things done – there are many projects in Cornwall that have his fingerprints on them from his service as Mayor, a Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister,” Duncan said in a statement on social media. “He was a wonderful man and a great public servant who dedicated many years to making Cornwall and SD&G a better place.”

“Ed was a dedicated public servant who served his community and country well for many decades,” said Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale. “He was one of the greats and his passing is loss for all of Canada.”

Lumley is survived by his wife of 63 years Patricia, five children, 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and extended family. He was 85.

