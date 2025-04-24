New $4.3 million Ingleside fire station approved

LONG SAULT – South Stormont approved the $4.3 million replacement of the Ingleside fire station at its April 9 council meeting, despite the lowest bid being $800K over budget.

“It was more than anticipated,” Chief Administrative Officer Debi Lucas told council. “We thought the original budget was enough.”

The CAO continued that the sale of the soon-to-be former fire station in Ingleside, along with the sale of surplus township property in Osnabruck Centre would offset most of the cost.

Cornwall-based Robert J. Bourgon Construction was lowest of nine contractors to bid on the project, with a cost of $4,294,263 plus HST. A provision in the contract also allows for any tariff related expenses to be added to contract, if those expenses occur.

Councillor Reid McIntyre confirmed to staff that the higher-than-expected price tag is attributed to site work at the new property.

“Site work accounts for one-quarter of the cost,” McIntyre asked, which staff confirmed.

Councillor Jennifer MacIsaac said the project has been planned for across a number of council terms and she was happy it was moving forward.

“I’m smiling ear-to-ear,” she said, calling the project “much needed.”

Mayor Bryan McGillis agreed: “If we wait any longer, the price is going to increase more.”

The long awaited replacement building, to be located on municipal parkland at the corner of 45th Parallel Drive and Farran Drive, will have three truck bays and several offices for the fire service. It is similar in design to that of the St. Andrews West station which was replaced in 2016, with only a few updates including HVAC, an electric vehicle charger, and some training needs. The new Ingleside station will serve as the offices for the fire chief and fire prevention officer for the township. A future expansion may allow in-house training for firefighters.

The other eight bidders ranged from $4.33 million to $5 million.

Construction is expected to begin this spring, with the fire station entering service in February 2026.

