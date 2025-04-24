Editorial – All elections are pivotal and matter

The Federal Election is less than a week away on April 28 and Canadians will have their turn to select who will govern them. This election has been called “pivotal” and “the most important of a generation” – both facts are true because every election is pivotal and the most important of a generation. Every election is of consequence and thus is important to participate in.

For the first time in several election cycles, the local election campaign is as interesting and nearly as important as the national campaigns. Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry is fortunate to have many strong candidates who know the riding and the local issues as well as they do of the parties they represent.

Like so many elections, national issues are the most pressing in this campaign. Key among those issues is determining which party leader – Pierre Poilievre, Mark Carney, or Jagmeet Singh – is best to counter the unpredictably that is the Donald Trump administration in the United States. That alone is a pivotal ballot box issue, but there are many more issues that have been in focus this campaign.

Many Canadians increasingly struggle to afford the basics in life. A global inflation crisis brought on by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has made everything more expensive. The dream of home ownership for many Canadians is just that – a dream. Skyrocketing rent, ever-increasing grocery prices, wages that have not kept up with the increased costs of life, and inflation touches the lives in every Canadian household.

Each major party has put out plans to make homes cheaper and reign in the various facets of inflation. Some parties will spend their way out of these issues, others will combine spending with selected tax cuts to attempt to put money into our staggering economy. Health care, specifically access to the most basic services of a family doctor, is also a priority issue this election.

The biggest issues this campaign are the impact of American tariffs. How will the protectionist trade policies of Trump affect Canadian businesses and more importantly, Canadian jobs? In tandem with Trump’s tariffs, is the belief by that president that Canada should become part of the United States of America. This makes our election also about leadership. Which party leader has the courage and fortitude to stand up against this unpredictable world leader?

Every election is pivotal, because voters have the ability to decide the course for the next term. A majority of those who support a certain party, or leader, or candidate, get to navigate us in a direction – hopefully the best direction at the time.

The Leader does not endorse individual candidates or parties. We endorse participation in the political process. As Canadians, it is our right to vote, and our duty to be informed voters. No one can be an expert in every issue, but everyone knows how issues affect them. Use your best judgement, review the information, and be an informed voter. Most importantly, on April 28 be part of the process and vote.

