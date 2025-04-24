Housing needed to accommodate Upper Canada Playhouse actors and crew

MORRISBURG – The Upper Canada Playhouse is busy preparing for its 42nd season and looking forward to entertaining audiences with its line-up of comedies. They’re also excited to welcome back the many actors, musicians and technicians who make it all happen, but that comes with its own challenges.

“There are of course challenges in mounting a season of professional theatre,” remarks Artistic Director Donnie Bowes. “Show business is exactly that – a business. Maintaining the venue, marketing the shows, and the rising cost of set materials are some of the challenges we face. But one of our biggest challenges is accommodating our visiting actors and crew.”

Bowes points out that this particular challenge is shared by virtually every theatre company in the country.

These artists leave their homes to spend a relatively short period of time in our community. They need temporary housing while in the area. And hosts are paid for providing this housing. Sometimes they stay in apartments or granny suites that the theatre rents from local residents. Most often they rent a room in someone’s home where they can have access to a kitchen.

Many of them have been here before and have become audience favourites over the years. Every season the theatre introduces new performers who are appearing here for the first time.

These artists become part of the community while they’re here. They shop at local stores and have become friends with many of our local residents, particularly those they’ve stayed with while they’re here.

For the most part actors are here for a six-week period rehearsing and performing in a show. Technical staff are often here for a slightly longer period of time. While they’re here and away from their homes and families, our audiences and community always welcome them enthusiastically.

The Playhouse thanks the local residents who continue to rent to our visiting actors and crew. But the theatre needs many more housing options this season to accommodate them. Anyone with a room, apartment or granny suite is asked to contact The Playhouse at 613-543-3713 or uppercanadaplayhouse.com.

