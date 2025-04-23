One dead in Dundela collision

DUNDELA – An 84-year old woman from South Dundas has died after a two vehicle collision at County Road 18 and Heritage Road Tuesday night (April 22). Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP responded to a collision after 6 p.m. that night.

Police say that the two vehicles were travelling west when one vehicle attempted to turn right on Heritage Road. That vehicle was struck by the second vehicle.

Ornge Air Ambulance transported the women involved in the collision to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

OPP are continuing their investigation. The road in the area of the collision was closed for several hours. The identity of the woman was not released by police.

