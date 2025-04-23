One dead in Dundela collision

April 23, 2025 Editor News

DUNDELA – An 84-year old woman from South Dundas has died after a two vehicle collision at County Road 18 and Heritage Road Tuesday night (April 22). Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP responded to a collision after 6 p.m. that night.

Police say that the two vehicles were travelling west when one vehicle attempted to turn right on Heritage Road. That vehicle was struck by the second vehicle.

Ornge Air Ambulance transported the women involved in the collision to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

OPP are continuing their investigation. The road in the area of the collision was closed for several hours. The identity of the woman was not released by police.

Discover more from Morrisburg Leader

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.