This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 23, 2025

April 23, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Voters head to the polls April 28;
  • Williamsburg Easter Egg Hunt draws crowds;
  • Former MP Lumley dies at 85;
  • New $4.3 million Ingleside fire station approved;
  • Annual Spring Home and Trade show offers something for everyone May 2-3;
  • SDFES moves to SUV for Fire Chief vehicle;
  • Road closures leading up to Iroquois Plaza Project;
  • Editorial – All elections are pivotal and matter;
  • Wanderings – A unique campaign like any other;
  • Housing needed to accommodate Upper Canada Playhouse actors and crew;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning Thursday.

 

