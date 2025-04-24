Voters head to the polls April 28

SDG – Advanced polls over the Easter long weekend saw record turnout with nearly two million voters turning out on Good Friday alone according to Elections Canada.

The agency reported on April 22 that 7.3 million voters took part in advance polls, a 25 per cent increase from 2021.

Voting day for the upcoming Federal Election is April 28. Polls open at 9:30 a.m. and closes at 9:30 p.m. Voter registration cards were sent to registered voters early April after the election call.

When voting, you need to bring your registration card and one piece of government–issued identification like a drivers licence or passport. Alternatively, you can show a piece of mail with your current mailing address and your voter information card, along with a piece of identification like a student identification card.

If you are not registered to vote yet, you may do so at the polling station by bringing government id and a piece of mail with your current residential address on it. To find your polling station, visit the Elections Canada website at http://www.elections.ca and search by your postal code.

In Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry, which covers SDG Counties, Cornwall, and Cornwall Island, there are five candidates running: Eric Duncan – Conservative Party of Canada, Sarah Good – Liberal Party of Canada, Mario Leclerc – New Democratic Party, Gordon Kubanek – Green Party of Canada, and Karl MacKinnon – Libertarian Party of Canada. Duncan is the two-term incumbent for the riding.

Neighbouring Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, there are also five candidates running: Michael Barrett – Conservative, Lorna Jean Edmonds – Liberal, Paul Lancione – NDP, Randi Ramdeen – Green, and Hailey Simpson – People’s Party of Canada.

In Prescott-Russell-Cumberland, six candidates are on the ballot: Ryder Finlay – NDP, Giovanna Mingarelli – Liberals, Deborah Perrier – PPC, Thaila Riden – Green, Julie Séguin – Conservatives, and independent candidate Jason St. Louis.

An advocacy group pushing for electoral form added 85 candidates in neighbouring Carleton riding. This “Longest Ballot” initiative grew the ballot in that riding to 91 candidates. The candidates with party affiliation/nomination in Carleton riding include: Karen Boudreault – United Party of Canada, Sébastien CoRhino – Parti Rhinocéros Party, Bruce Fanjoy – Liberal, Danny Légaré – Marijuana Party, Shawn MacEachern – Canadian Future Party, Pierre Poilievre – Conservative, Beth Prokaska – NDP, and Mark Watson – Green. Eighty-three further candidates are running with no party affiliation or as an independent as part of that campaign.

Election results from the 2025 Federal Election will be published on Election Night – April 28 after 10 p.m. on The Leader’s website at http://www.morrisburgleader.ca – and published in the April 30 print edition of The Leader.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...