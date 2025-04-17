Iroquois-Matilda Lions Club present – Pat Cook’s Tough Act to Follow

MORRISBURG – It’s the 1950s – New York City – when big musical stage shows and big musical movies were all the rage. You’d think life would be very busy and prosperous for any Broadway agent.

Well, unfortunately, not if your name is Leo Minz.

Leo may have been a theatrical big shot a couple of years ago, but now his Leo Minz Agency finds itself reduced to representing Bird Acts, Flea Circuses and some truly bizarre ‘wanna be’ performers. And that’s the moment when Leo runs smack up against a new, and very, unexpected problem.

A tough gangster out of Chicago, Big Murray, has sent one of his hoods, Louie, to inform Leo that he is expected to turn Big Murray’s ‘tootsie’, Christine, into a big Broadway star…whether she has any talent or not! And Louie makes it quite clear to Leo that it is always a very bad idea to ever “disappoint” Big Murray!

In no time at all Leo and his staff are confronted with snoopy reporters, hoods, punch drunk boxers, ‘undercover’ cops, poets on skates and the usual collection of Broadway misfits. What else could go wrong?

Well, in Pat Cook’s hilarious farce, ‘A Tough Act to Follow’, just about everything!

Audiences are in for lots of laughter, as the volunteer cast of Iroquois Matilda Lions and friends brings this rollicking comedy to life at Upper Canada Playhouse, May 8-10. There are some new faces on the stage this year joining many familiar ones from previous shows. This is the 21st show the Lions have performed, since they first staged ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ in the gym at Seaway District High School. 21 shows suggests just how popular these productions have been! And the funds raised by the Club all go to support Lions charities and important services right here in this community. Audiences come to these shows from all over Eastern Ontario, thoroughly enjoying seeing friends and family starring on the stage.

As always, the generous support of Donnie Bowes, Sean Free and the wonderful staff at the Playhouse has gone a long way to make all the Lions’ shows fun and popular. Once again, Wendy Gibb has also taken on directing duties. (Contrary to rumours out there, she only “yells” at the cast…a little bit!)

Lion co-chairs for ‘A Tough Act to Follow’, Brian Speer and Barry Fawcett, invite everyone to pick up tickets for one of the three evening shows or Saturday matinee. Tickets are $30, general seating, and are available from club members, Mustard’s Variety and Scotiabank, Morrisburg. Once again Scotiabank is selling tickets at their branch as part of their Matching Funds Program. Evening shows begin at 7:30 pm., the Matinee at 2pm.

Come out to enjoy colourful characters, fast paced action and hilarious lines and situations, when the Iroquois Matilda Lions present ‘A Tough Act to Follow.’….You really don’t want to “disappoint” Big Murray from Chicago!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...