Tribute to Country super group The Highwaymen opening at the Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – “This show highlights the best in country music.” Donnie Bowes, artistic director of Upper Canada Playhouse, said in an earlier Leader interview. “We are delighted to have it finally here. I think it’s going to be a very popular show.”

Given ‘The Highwaymen’s’ background and the concert’s musical creator, Bowes is probably correct.

The ‘Highwaymen’ comes from the imagination of outstanding musician, playwright and designer Chris McHarge, who has brought to our town hits like ‘Vegas Knights,’ ‘Glory Days,’ ‘Johnny & June,’ and ‘Blue Suede Shoes.’ ‘The Highwaymen’ is a wonderful salute to the country music super group which formed in the 1980s.

When you combine the music and talents of stars like Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson, audiences are going to be thrilled. With McHarge’s multi screen set which allows audiences to see the original stars as they listen to a five piece band and hear outstanding singers perform the songs, for many in the crowd it will feel like truly ‘being there’ at a Highwaymen concert.

And who could not love those wonderful songs! Folsom Prison Blues. Sunday Morning Coming Down. On the Road Again. Always On My Mind. Ring of Fire. And many, many more.

As the show’s creator, Chris McHarge put it, “I was born in Tennessee. Country music is in my DNA. I’ve always been a fan of Willie, Waylon. Johnny and Kris. Country music is the most popular music in the entire world.”

Chris has brought together a very talented team of singers and musicians to re-create the heyday of The Highwaymen. “Upper Canada Playhouse audiences can look forward to a large band of topflight musicians. There is a powerful, talented band, plus the four exceptional lead singers – who also play guitar.”

The singers include Kurk Bernard from PEI, a performer who has toured with Tommy Hunter and Ronnie Prophet among others. Willem Cowan, from London, has opened for acts such as the Bahamas, April Wine, Glass Tiger and David Wilcox. J. D. Nicholsen, a 1991 Juno Award winning artist, who for 25 years, has performed with the traditional country band, The Cameron Family Singers, recently formed the Toronto roots Americana group Regal Road. Danny Thompson, from Port Dover, is rooted in traditional country, but also tuned into contemporary sound. A prolific song writer he has been honoured in Nashville and broken the top 100 on Canadian Country Radio.

The band playing that wonderful country music includes Kevin Dempsey, drums, Rob Gusevs, keyboards, Jerome Godboo, harmonica, Lew Mele, bass, Dale Rivard, pedal steel/dobro.

The Highwaymen, a celebration of the singers and composers who have left us all a legacy of the best in country music, will be on stage at the Playhouse April 23 to May 2. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy an outstanding production. As Chris McHarge said, “We will be performing some of the most famous country songs ever recorded.”

