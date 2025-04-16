This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 16, 2025

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Development charge study advice – $10,623;
- Natural diversification and beautification project all-in-one;
- No ‘strong mayor’ powers for South Dundas;
- First full-time FPO hire for South Dundas;
- Data breach hacks hole in UCDSB budget;
- Breakfast with The Bunny fills the Iroquois Legion;
- Editorial – Development charges derail progress;
- Wanderings – Work not platitudes needed on Highway 138;
- Tribute to Country super group The Highwaymen opening at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
- These stories and more, including the conclusion of The Leader’s series of interviews with Federal Election candidates in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry.
