Obituary – Carson “Ted” Smith

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 11, 2025, Ted Smith of Morrisburg, in his 82nd year. Loving husband of Connie Smith (nee Duvall) for 57 years. Loving father of Jason (Colleen) of Morrisburg, Jamie (Laurie) of Iroquois and Jeremy “J.J.” (Mallory) of Ingleside. Dear brother of Kathy Casselman (Dennis) of Williamsburg, Kim Campbell (late Lonnie) of Morrisburg and Janet Munro (Ron) of Morrisburg. Ted will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Carly (Jacob), Marcy, Aaron (Makayla), Abby, Brady, Jeremy, Alana (Ron) and his great-granddaughter Isabelle. He will be sadly missed by his beloved dog Zoey. He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Sybil Smith (nee Baker). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Wednesday, April 16th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Ted’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Thursday, April 17th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. Donations to the J.W. MacIntosh Senior Support Services, the Winchester Hospital Dialysis Unit or the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

