Five candidates confirmed on the ballot in SDG

SDG – The federal election race expanded to six candidates in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry over the weekend, and dropped back down to five candidates shortly after.

Libertarian Party of Canada candidate Karl Ivan MacKinnon registered with Elections Canada late last week, increasing the number on the ballot to six. However, at the close of nominations on April 7, only five candidates were confirmed. People’s Party of Canada candidate Cameron Tuck is not on the ballot and his name has since been removed from the party’s website. That party will not be running a candidate in SDG this election. Elections Canada updated its website April 9 with the confirmed list of candidates.

The Leader contacted the PPC for comment. None was received at the time of publication.

Over the last week, The Leader interviewed four of the then-five candidate in the April 28 election: Conservative candidate Eric Duncan, Liberal candidate Sarah Good, Green candidate Gordon Kubanick, and NDP candidate Mario Leclerc.

All candidates were asked similar questions, with Duncan asked some additional questions as he is the two-term incumbent.

Turn to page 2 for the start of this special election feature.

Editor’s note – This story updates our lead story in the April 9 print edition titled Sixth candidate joins crowded election ballot.

