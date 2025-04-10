Major military Exercise coming to SDG Counties and Cornwall

OTTAWA – Last week, National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces announced that the Canadian Armed Forces will conduct an emergency response exercise with local government and partner agencies in the Cornwall and United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Counties areas on the weekend of April 25-27, 2025.

Exercise TRILLIUM VENTURE is being held across Ontario. It’s led by Joint Task Force Central, headquartered in Toronto and includes approximately 1,500 members of the Canadian Armed Forces from the Canadian Army, Royal Canadian Air Force, and the Royal Canadian Navy.

CAF members and assets will respond to a simulated major air disaster and prepare a unified response with local, regional, and other partners in the community including the Ontario Provincial Police and others.

Members of the public may see increased military vehicle, water, and air traffic with CAF vehicles operating on area roads, RCN and OPP boats on local waterways around the Long Sault Parkway, and RCAF helicopters operating in the Ottawa area and in the airspace across the region.

No weapons or ammunition will be present during this exercise.

Approximately 400 soldiers from the Canadian Army’s 33 Canadian Brigade Group will form the 33 Territorial Battalion Group, including soldiers from the local area and region deploying to the Cornwall and SD&G areas in a realistic emergency response scenario.

CAF assets from the RCAF and the Naval Reserve will also participate in this joint exercise.

The exercise will also include the participation of other Government Departments and First Responders including police and fire services, Emergency Management Ontario, local governments, and others.

Locations including Farran Campground and the Long Sault Parkway will be used to host soldiers and equipment.

Increased military vehicle traffic between these locations and Ottawa, especially on Highway 138, County Road 2, and surrounding roads can be expected, and Farran Campground and the Long Sault Parkway from Milles Roches through to Ingleside will be inaccessible during the exercise as the location will serve as a base for military personnel, vehicles, and equipment. Residential access to Moulinette Island will not be affected.

This important training supports year-round preparations for emergencies in Canadian communities, including natural disasters like flooding and wildfires, as our members maintain readiness to deploy in response to Requests for Assistance and to serve alongside community members and other first responders.

All CAF vehicle operators train regularly and maintain specialized qualifications and proficiency in safe and effective vehicle and equipment operations, and regularly test discipline, safety, and effectiveness while operating various vehicle platforms.

All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience in these areas during the exercise dates, and members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation.

The CAF is extremely grateful to the City of Cornwall, SDG Counties, St. Lawrence Parks Commission, Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, other local partners, and the citizens of these communities for their hospitality and patience while we conduct this important emergency response exercise.

