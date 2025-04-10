Editorial – Beach problem needs sensible solutions

South Dundas is fortunate to enjoy not one, but two municipal beaches on the St. Lawrence River. These beaches are among the highlights of the shoreline, attracting residents and visitors alike. However, these beaches also present a persistent problem – balance. How is the popularity of these beaches with visitors, and the demands on resources because of this, balanced with the needs of local residents to enjoy the beach and have access too?

This term of council is not the first to have to address what is, in fact, a good problem to have – a pair of popular assets. The balance here is difficult to strike. If more resources are needed to handle increased garbage and parking at the two beaches, there must be a way to cover those costs. Residents pay property taxes directly or indirectly by living here in South Dundas. Visitors’ contributions to municipal revenue are fractional and indirect, based on those visitors supporting local businesses, who then pay taxes.

The key issues are the increased garbage at the beaches and parking. While South Dundas council has put forth a plan, is charging admission and hiring a mature adult to essentially police beach use the best use of resources? Is creating a pass for residents to keep with them to prove residency a good plan? There are options that may work better.

To address garbage issues, South Dundas could bring in more garbage cans, recycling bins, and improve signage to direct visitors to use these implements. Adjusting weekend schedules for existing municipal employees to balance the increased use would also ensure that potential garbage overflow would be mitigated. Often, businesses tailor schedules to peak patronage – South Dundas should be no different.

Parking facilities at both beaches do not meet the peak demand. While the Morrisburg Beach parking cannot be expanded from its current footprint, there is plenty of space across Cruickshank Way, next to the Dog Park, where a new lot could be constructed. Proper on-street parking along Cruickshank Way would be a good alternative. Iroquois Beach has more room to expand its current footprint, and widening Adair Road to allow on-street parking is also an alternative.

In many tourist or urban areas, parking is often paid during the week and available free on weekends. South Dundas should do the opposite: charge for parking to pay for the new lots on weekends when busy, and allow free parking during the week when it is not. This may change local habits for using the beach, shifting the use to weekdays. But in many cases, the issues at the beaches are parking rather than room to use the beach once there. Whether you are a resident or visitor, the parking rate should be the same for all.

South Dundas already has the resources to implement these solutions. Gravel parking lots can be built, park garbage can be removed, and parking enforcement can all be done by existing municipal staff. Revenue from parking can pay for the new parking areas. Problem solved without the need for more staff, passes, and bureaucracy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...