Leclerc sees NDP as riding and country’s best choice

SDG – NDP candidate Mario Leclerc has a simple message for voters and what the April 28 election comes down to – trust. Leclerc spoke with The Leader as part of the paper’s series of interviews with the candidates in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry in the upcoming Federal Election.

“Do you trust them,” asked Leclerc on the motives of the other political parties. “The NDP should be the next government because we work for all Canadians. We are in it for Canadians, not corporate interests.”

Leclerc said that his party is proposing $9,800 a year in help for Canadians. This includes removing the GST off essential family items like strollers, heating bills, internet bills, and children’s clothing – and increasing the base income tax threshold increase to $19,000 to help low income earners.

He continued that his party would fully implement the National Dental Care program, it would save families $1,700 per year who do not have dental coverage.

For home-buyers, the NDP will remove the GST from home purchases, and subsidize a portion of a first-time home-buyer’s mortgage for five years, amounting to $2,000 in support. To support the auto industry, Leclerc said that the NDP will remove the GST off Canadian-made vehicles.

Keeping social programs like the Canada Child Benefit and the National Childcare programs are also in his party’s plan.

“The NDP will never cut these. It is in our core,” Leclerc said.

On why he wants to be the next Member of Parliament, he said leadership is key. “I know the riding. I know the communities. I have a lot of experience as a former school trustee, at Télévision française de l’Ontario, criminal injury board, and compensation board – it’s not my first barbecue. The role of an MP is not to dictate but to listen to the residents and act for them.”

Leclerc continued that he is a proud Franco-Ontarian and is excited with the inclusion of North Glengarry to the riding during the recent reapportionment process, which added a large Franco-Ontarian population.

Among the issues in this election, Leclerc said he is worried about Supply Management.

“It’s important. We have to protect the Supply Management system. Mr. Trump has attacked this. He did in his first term and with his tariff attacks he is trying again. We have to say that Supply Management is not for sale. It’s a must!”

Procurement is another issue of concern, which the candidate said whatever the federal government sources, it has to buy Canadian and local. He also wants to see more improvements to rural internet, and increase support for health care as the area faces an increasing shortage of family doctors.

Leclerc also focused on local issues, wanting increased spending to help municipalities with infrastructure funding. He identified that as a growing concern in the municipalities along the St. Lawrence River due to aging infrastructure from the St. Lawrence Seaway construction.

“This isn’t spending, it’s investment. It’s creating good working jobs in the communities,” Leclerc added.

As many families face affordability and housing issues, the candidate said the NDP’s platform is best including increasing the Guaranteed Income Supplement to help those on a fix income, and capping rent increases. He continued that the NDP want to build 3.3 million new homes, and launch a housing retrofit program to help with energy efficiency – which will lower energy bills long term.

Leclerc was well prepared for his interview, armed with facts and figures from his party’s platform.

Dealing with the economy, and with the tariff issues, Leclerc said that his party will boost the Employment Insurance in the case of tariff-related job losses, including expanding benefits to up to 50 weeks and reducing the number of hours to qualify. The rate of benefits would improve to 65 per cent of earnings instead of the current 55 per cent.

“EI was better before, but we’ve had 20 years of cuts,” Leclerc said.

He added that he is worried about the promises being made by the other main parties in this election.

“On the eve of the election, especially the Liberals, they will promise everything they can to buy votes from the electorate. But can they be trusted again? We’ve seen that in the past. Once they’re elected, they get four years and they chuck whatever they need to to deal with their priorities.”

He said that both Liberal and Conservative parties will play to their special interests and prioritze those who only supported their party.

“People are concerned about making a living and taking care of their family, they shouldn’t have to worry about that,” Leclerc said.

Talking to undecided voters, he said the NDP have the best track record coming out of the last Parliament.

“We’re in it for Canadians. We had 25 MPs in the last Parliament session out of 338. We accomplished so much. The dental care, the pharma-care, two more paid sick days for federally regulated workers, this is with just 25 MPs. What could we do with more MPs?”

Wrapping up, Leclerc said that Canada, and this riding, needs to be ready to deal with the impact of the U.S. trade war and tariffs.

“Eventually the dust will settle, but right now we need to be ready. Trump is weakening America. This will worsen inflation, tank markets and sink the economy,” he said. “Our universal health care system will never be on the negotiating table with the NDP. Supply management is non-negotiable. Canadian values is not on the table. We – the NDP – are not going to change our minds on that.”

(This is the third in a series of Federal Election candidate interviews for the riding of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry. Additional candidate interviews will be published in the April 19 print edition, and published online on April 20.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...