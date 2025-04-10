Cornwall super-school receives $11.9 million in new funding

CORNWALL – A planned replacement super-school for English-Public secondary students in Cornwall took another step forward. Ontario’s Ministry of Education approved a funding request by the Upper Canada District School Board for $11.9 million to buy the land for its long-awaited school.

Approved by the board in 2017, the proposed school will consolidate Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School and St. Lawrence Secondary School into one 1,400 student school. The new school, yet to be named, will be built on land at the corner of Nick Kaneb Drive and Marleau Avenue, east of the city’s downtown.

“Families in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry deserve excellent schools so our children receive the education they need to thrive in adulthood,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “Our government is proud to continue expanding the educational opportunities in our community with a new secondary school that will not only equip our children with the skills they need to have fulfilling careers, but it will also create job opportunities for our residents.”

The additional $11.9 million funding increases the total spending for the centralized school to $51 million. Grades 7-12 students will move to the new school in September 2029.

“This is an exciting step for the UCDSB and for students in the Cornwall area. Cornwall is growing and changing and I’m happy that we, as a board, are able to grow and change with our community. I’m looking forward to watching this project become a reality,” said Ward 8 (Cornwall) Trustee David McDonald. “The UCDSB sincerely appreciates our provincial government’s investment in our local schools.”

The new school will feature two double-gyms, a track and field facility, and green space for students. It replaces CCVS, which was established as the Cornwall Grammar School in 1806 and is the oldest school still operating today; and SLSS, which opened in 1950 and moved to its current location in 1973.

Board officials say the project is advancing into its planning stage including building design.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...