Obituary – Lucas Hubert William Merkley

Tragically at the Ottawa Civic Campus, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at the age of 17. Dearly beloved son of Kaitlyn Merkley and Marcus Richardson, partner Brittaney Barber. Dear brother of Rhianna, Danica, Abby, Aiden, Brynlee and Kinsley. Loving grandson of Sharon Sypes, partner Kevin Hummell , the late (Curly) Robert Richardson, Robert Merkley partner Stacy, Tania Baker, Great grandson of Archibald Sypes, Margaret Merkley, Betty Baker. Also survived by many aunts, uncles , & cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg, on Sunday, April 13, from 1-4 p.m. Donations to the Ontario Mental Health would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

