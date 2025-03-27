Regional video promotes buy local and stirs controversy

CORNWALL – A new video highlighting local businesses and encouraging residents to shop local in Cornwall and SDG Counties was released last week.

The video, produced by local videographer Jeremy Baxter, cost $2,700 to produce and features the mayors of all six municipalities that make up SDG Counties, SDG’s warden, Cornwall’s mayor, and a representative from the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne.

Production costs were split by SDG Counties and the City of Cornwall.

The video is part of an ongoing response to the tariff war that was started by U.S. President Donald Trump where tariffs on Canadian exports to the US have had additional fees added by the American government. Canada has enacted retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. in response.

So far in the region, there have been few job reductions or layoffs. Most notably to the north of Cornwall/SDG, Ivaco Rolling Mills in L’Orignal, issued 30 permanent layoff notices and notified another 120 workers that they faced temporary one week layoffs.

While job losses have been minimal in the region, the video released has raised some controversy with critics calling out the lack of diversity.

“The lack of representation of women and our diverse community is glaring,” said Nicholas Seguin in a comment on social media.

“It is a huge oversight to not include any women in leadership or business,” said Laura Rattray, also on social media.

In response to the criticism, Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale said in a statement that video was well intentioned, but missed the opportunity to showcase diversity.

“The goal was to showcase our regional leadership, highlighting our regional economically. In doing so, yes, we unintentionally excluded many people – specifically women and additional visible minorities,” Towndale said. “As a visible minority myself, I understand that representation matters.”

