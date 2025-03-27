Little change to South Stormont remuneration

LONG SAULT – A report to be presented to South Stormont council on March 26 show a $2,248.19 overall increase in the cost of its council in 2024 or 1.2 per cent.

Direct remuneration paid to council included $46,878.89 to Mayor Bryan McGillis – three per cent lower than in 2023; $26,163.92 to Deputy Mayor Andrew Guindon – three per cent lower than 2023; and $25,549.84 to Councillor Reid McIntyre – 14.4 per cent higher than 2023. Councillors Jennifer MacIsaac and Cindy Woods saw increases to their overall remuneration paid by 8.9 per cent (to $24,253.36) and 9.3 per cent (to $24,481.66) respectively.

Directly paid remuneration includes a base payment for serving on council, pay for meetings, conferences, and a health care spending account.

In addition to direct remuneration, council expenditures included CPP deductions, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System contributions, cell phone and mileage expenses.

The overall cost of council in 2024 was $187,142.23.

