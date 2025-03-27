UCDSB trustee Curtis Jordan resigns

BROCKVILLE – The trustee representing Stormont and Glengarry counties at the Upper Canada District School Board has resigned.

Curtis Jordan, who was first elected in October 2022, has resigned his position at the English-Public school board. In a release from the UCDSB, the board said Jordan stepped down to accept a position elsewhere. No other details were made available by the board. Jordan did not respond to an interview request by The Leader’s publication deadline.

The UCDSB is now looking for applicants to fill the vacancy for the balance of the 2022-26 term. A replacement must be appointed within 90 days of the vacancy being declared.

Anyone interested in applying, must do so by April 28, at 4 p.m. To apply, A resume, letter of intent, and three references from the community may be sent to the board’s Director of Education, Ron Ferguson by the deadline. Applicants will be reviewed and a short-list of candidates will be interviewed at a public school board meeting on May 14, and the successful choice sworn in at the same meeting after.

Jordan’s term in office has been marked with a pair of conflict of interest investigations. He is the second trustee to resign from the UCDSB trustee board. Former Ward 7 (Dundas County) trustee Larry Berry resigned in 2023 for health reasons. Former Ward 9 trustee John Danaher was appointed to serve out the balance of Berry’s term. Trustees are not required to live in the geographic ward they represent.

