Cornwall and SDSG residents receive coronation medals

ST. ANDREW’S WEST – Thirty area residents were awarded with the King Charles III Coronation Medal in recognition of their work in the community.

The medal was struck in 2024 to mark the coronation of King Charles III. The jointly-held ceremony by SDSG MPP Nolan Quinn, and MP Eric Duncan, saw five residents recognized for their work by the provincial represenative, and 25 by the federal representative. The ceremony was held March 22 in St. Andrews West.

“It has never been more important than now to stand strong and support Stormont-Dundas- South Glengarry, Ontario and all of Canada,” said Quinn in a media release. “Our community is a better place because of the incredible contributions made by our recipients of the King Charles III Coronation Medal, and I commend their dedication to serving our community.”

MP Duncan did not issue a press release after the event but his office did provide a list of residents who received the award. No other comment was received from his office.

The 30 residents of the riding who received the award include (in alphabetical order): Jody Archambault, Kevin Bell, Abram Benedict, Kaite Burke, Anne Donkers, Shawn Doolan, Stephen Douris, Michael Eamer, Terry Foley, Maryann Foley, Lois Gaudet, Bill Halman, Peggy Haramis, Lois Keyes, Feryn King, Melodie LeMoeligou, Marlene Lewis, Allan MacDonald, Leighton McDonell, Reid McIntyre, Peter McLeod, Rod McLeod, Victoria Middleton, Mellissa Morgan-Dobson, Rachel Navaneelan, Isabelle Paquette, Pam Phillips, Andre Pommier, Marlène Rémy Télusma, John Ross, Bill Shearing, Jehan Shorish, Bill Smirle, Taylor Seguin, and Shellie Spencer.

The last major medal of national recognition given was the Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.

