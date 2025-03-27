MPP Nolan Quinn retains role in Ford government

TORONTO – Nearly a month after winning in a landslide in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, MPP Nolan Quinn has been reappointed to Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet.

Ford and his government were sworn in at a ceremony held at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on March 19.

Quinn, who served as Minister of Colleges and Universities before the snap election call in January, returns to that same portfolio with an addition: Research Excellence and Security.

Most of the senior ministers in Ford’s cabinet kept their same portfolios with a few exceptions. Jill Dunlop moved from Education to Emergency Preparedness, Paul Calandra took over in Education.

MPP Mike Harris moved to Natural Resources, Todd McCarthy moved to Minister of Environment, Conservation, and Parks, and Rob Flack moved to Municipal Affairs and Housing. Graham McGregor took over at Citizenship and Multiculturalism. McCarthy’s portfolio has been expanded to include conservation authorities.

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark remains Government House Leader, and Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier.

“As Ontario faces one of the greatest challenges in our history, workers and families are counting on us to stand up for their jobs and wellbeing,” said Ford. “Our government will double down on our plan to build, train and re-skill workers for better jobs and bigger paycheques, tear down internal trade barriers, retool companies for new customers in new markets, attract more investments and cut through red tape to develop our vast natural resources, including critical minerals in the Ring of Fire.”

Ford was re-elected to a third consecutive term with an 80-seat majority government after calling a snap election. The Premier said the election was needed so that the government would have a clear mandate to govern the next four years – outlasting the term of U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump has enacted protectionist tariffs on the import of steel and other products from Canada.

