Obituary – Kevin “Cubby” Brown

Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Kevin “Cubby” Brown of Iroquois, age 62. Loving husband of Sue Horan-Dingwall. Beloved son of Connie Brown (late Ron) of Iroquois. Dear brother of Kim McLean (Pat) of Spencerville. Dear father of Kyle Dingwall (Tara) of Glen Becker and Cole Dingwall (Fallon) of Grande Prairie, Alta. Kevin will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Reid, Kate and Avery. Dear uncle of Brandon Cassell (Leigh) and Stacey Kirkwood (Andrew) and great-uncle of Halle and Ty Cassell and Evalyn and Ainsley Kirkwood. Dear son-in-law of Stella Horan (late John) of Cardinal. Dear brother-in-law of Mike Horan (Diane) of Maynard and Jeff Horan (Cathy) of Johnstown.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 370 in Iroquois on Sunday, March 30th from noon until time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. A luncheon will follow. Inurnment will be at the Iroquois Point Columbarium Garden. Donations to Epilepsy Canada or Autism Canada would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

