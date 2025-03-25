Obituary – Wouter “Walter” Wagemans

Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Walt Wagemans of Morrisburg, age 81. Loving husband of Sharon Wagemans (nee Vaughan) for 52 years. Loving father of Lisa McIntosh-Wales (Joe) of Camden East, Jamie McIntosh (Marilyn) of Morrisburg, Krista Wagemans of Williamsburg and Tara Wagemans of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Chry Verhees (late Wim) and Hanna Veltman (late Rob), both of Holland. Dear brother-in-law of Janeen Wagemans of Morrisburg. Walt will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Cole, Caylin (Dylan), Chelsea, Brooke (Justin), Morgan (Brady), Benjamin and his great-grandchildren Casey, Malcolm, James, Karson and Kinley “Chewy”. He was predeceased by his parents Theodorus and Gertruda Wagemans (nee Kerstens), his sister Nellie Valkenburg (Karl) and his brothers Victor and Edward Wagemans. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Walt’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48 in Morrisburg on Saturday, April 12th at 1 p.m. A reception will follow. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

