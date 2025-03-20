Water’s back, Hands-Free Mooring system installation on schedule

IROQUOIS – The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation continues to make progress on the installation of Hands-Free Mooring technology at Iroquois Lock.

Key milestones have been reached, including the cutting of slots, installation of rails, and completion of the concrete abutment. Unit covers are now in place, and static units are currently being installed. The focus will shift to the installation of dynamic units in the coming weeks. While there is still work to be done, the project remains on schedule for completion in early summer.

And, with opening day fast approaching on March 22, the Iroquois team is working hard to ensure a smooth and successful start to another navigation season on the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Pictured right, while the lock was empty over the winter to allow for maintenance and HFM system installation groundwork, as opening day approached it was time to let the water back into the lock. Below, northward and southward views of the new infrastructure and a view of the overall work site.

