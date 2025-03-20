SDG NDP nominate Leclerc for upcoming election race

CORNWALL – As a federal election call is expected within the next two weeks, local NDP in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry now have a candidate.

The local riding association announced Mario Leclerc as their candidate.

He presently is a paralegal at the Administrative Housing Tribunal.

“I am applying for the MP job in the House of Commons—nothing less,” said Leclerc in a release.

Leclerc previously ran as the NDP candidate in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry in the 2011 federal election, finishing third – and less than 200 votes behind now-Liberal senator, then-Liberal candidate, Bernadette Clement.

“This election is about standing up for everyday people,” Leclerc said. “The Liberals promise to balance the budget, but at what cost? The Conservatives’ agenda will not serve working-class Canadians either. Under both parties, essential programs and services would face drastic cuts. We cannot let that happen.”

He previously worked for Service Canada, and had been active within the Public Service Alliance of Canada Local 621. Leclerc is also on the Cornwall and District Labour Council executive.

Leclerc is the third official candidate for the upcoming federal election. Local Liberals acclaimed Cornwall city councillor Sarah Good last week, and incumbent Member of Parliament Eric Duncan received the nod from local Conservatives last year.

A federal election must be held by October 24 this year, but is expected to be called within the next two weeks.

