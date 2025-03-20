CDSBEO says no to school time change proposal

CORNWALL – A proposal by its English Public school counterpart to flip the start times for elementary and secondary students has been shut down by the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

In a statement responding to questions from The Leader, CDSBEO spokesperson Amber LaBerge said in a statement that it will not sign on to the Upper Canada District School Board’s plan to change the start times for more than 42,000 students in the region.

“CDSBEO will maintain our current bell times that we believe consider the specific needs of our students, families, and staff at this time,” LaBerge said.

She continued that the board had consulted with its stakeholders including daycare providers, staff, various school “teams” within its administration.

“In reconsidering our bell times in partnership with our co-terminus board and STEO over the past two years, the CDSBEO included consultation with various stakeholders including our daycare partners, our mental health and leadership team, business, and student success team,” LaBerge said.

The CDSBEO also received input reviewing some of the research provided about the effects of sleep on student wellbeing and academic achievement.

In some of the feedback received from the board’s parent councils, there were concerns of how the proposed time changes would affect students’ schedules, part-time jobs, and child care.

“As a result of this consultation, CDSBEO will maintain our current bell times that we believe consider the specific needs of our students, families, and staff at this time.”

The UCDSB proposed changing the start times for elementary and secondary school students in April 2023, citing studies concerning the effects of sleep on learning in teens.

Nearly two weeks ago, UCDSB Ward 8 (Cornwall) Trustee David McDonald called out the Catholic board at a trustee meeting for not communicating what it wanted to do, or agreeing with the proposed changes. A report at that meeting pegged the transportation cost of the UCDSB changing the start times just for their board at over $2 million.

McDonald said that he could not support spending the extra money for changing the school times just for their board. Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario officials said at the March 5 UCDSB meeting that if both boards agreed to the time change, there would be no increase to transportation costs.

Both boards collaborate formally as co-owners of STEO, the bus transportation consortium that schedules and contracts buses. The two boards coordinate their yearly school schedules to have professional development days and other school holidays align.

LaBerge did not respond to questions by The Leader on where else the two boards collaborate or work together.

