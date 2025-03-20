Under-funding leading to deteriorating working conditions for education workers says union

CORNWALL – A survey of non-teaching employees at the four school boards in Eastern Ontario reports under-investment and deteriorating working conditions in schools.

The survey, by the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Ontario School Board Council of Unions, pointed a real per-pupil cut of a combined $76.74 million in provincial funding across the four boards in the region. This includes $30.69 million to the Upper Canada District School Board, and $15.44 million to the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario. CUPE’s survey included Educational Assistants, Early Childhood Educators, Youth Workers, Custodians, School Secretaries, and Maintenance Workers who are represented by CUPE. The union claims that provincial funding has not kept up with real inflation, causing the underfunding.

The report claims that the underfunding has contributed to under-staffing, which has student needs unmet and increases violent incidents in schools. School funding was 19.1 per cent of total government revenue in 2011-12, and had reduced to 13.9 per cent of provincial revenue in 2024-25.

“That is to say, there is room in the Ontario Budget to substantially increase spending on education,” the report said. “Had education spending remained at 2011-12 levels as a proportion of government revenue, there would be $10.7 billion more funding to boards this year.”

Of those surveyed in the region, 82.9 per cent of respondents say they felt stress due to an excessive workload: 47.7 per cent said that they have had to take time off work due to stress and burnout.

Of the EAs and Child Youth Workers surveyed, 95 per cent said they experienced violent or disruptive incidents in their workplace, while 45.4 per cent said it happened every day. Over 68 per cent say that their work areas are evacuated at least some of the time while five per cent said it is a daily occurrence. Three-quarters of those surveyed said lack of sufficient staff in relation to the number of student issues is the reason for those incidents.

“We have to make quick judgement on how to keep the kids safe at that time, as well as trying to make sure there is less disruption to their learning,” said one EA surveyed. Employee names were protected out of fear of workplace consequences. Most employees are not authorized by their respective employers to speak publicly.

“It can be not only physically draining, but also emotionally,” said another EA. “You feel for these children; you always think what else could I have done. When you go home at night after an incident, it ‘stays with you.’”

The UCDSB’s Occupational Health and Safety Board report for the 2023-24 school year showed a nearly 53 per cent increase in aggressive issues which resulted in a time off or no time off injury in their schools. Occupational Health and Safety information for the CDSBEO, Le Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien (French-Catholic) and the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario (French-Public) were not available.

A Fall 2024 report to the UCDSB said that 56 per cent of those surveyed said the board has the staff and support needed. Only 34 per cent of employees took part in that board-wide staff survey.

“Many students don’t get the support they need which causes them to fall further behind, get discouraged, and often lose interest or motivation to learn or be at school,” said an EA with the CDSBEO.

Many of those surveyed by CUPE were asked what additional supports could do for students and the school community.

“Better quality education for the students via more one-on-one support for at risk youth,” said an instructor with the UCDSB. “Improved and updated academic resources that focus on the students’ interest, life skills, and the trades.”

An EA with the UCDSB said, “We are failing our students, our future. The effects are detrimental today and tomorrow, and until we get the supports we need, our education is failing the majority of our kids.”

The Union is calling for provincial funding for education to be increased to deal with safety concerns.

