Obituary – George Locke

Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 16, 2025, George Locke of Morrisburg, age 77. Loving husband of Shirley Locke (nee Casselman) for 52 years. Loving father of Justin Locke (Sharon) of Iroquois. George will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jasmine (Alex), Cassie and Craig. He was predeceased by Harry and Esther Locke (nee McGillivray). He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Morrisburg, on Saturday, March 29th at 11 a.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Morrisburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

