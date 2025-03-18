Obituary – Jane Wilson

Passed away peacefully following a brief illness at the Ottawa General Hospital on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Jane Wilson (nee Baugh) of Morrisburg, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Ken Wilson. Loving mother of Geoffrey Wilson (Lety) of Lyme, New Hampshire and Douglas Wilson (Beth) of Burlington. Dear sister of Margaret Collins of Brampton. Jane will be fondly remembered by her grandsons Joshua and Samuel Wilson. She was predeceased by her parents Cyrus and Jessie Baugh (nee Staniforth) and her brother Charles Baugh. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at St. James Anglican Church in Morrisburg on Saturday, March 22nd from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Church. Spring interment of cremated remains will be in Arundel, Quebec. Donations to St. James Anglican Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

