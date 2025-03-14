Obituary – Dennis Hunter

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Dennis Hunter of Morrisburg, age 71. Loving husband of Judy Hunter (nee Armstrong). Loving father of Night Hunter of Morrisburg, Morning Mullin (Randy) of Iroquois, Oak Hunter (Erin) of Mallorytown, Givin Hunter (Veronica) of Morrisburg and Lane Hunter (Sara) of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Donna Seguin (late Fern) of Kamsack, Saskatchewan, Gerry Hunter (Elizabeth) of Red Deer, Alberta, Wally Hunter (late Evelyn) of Williamsburg and Brenda Grant (late Carl) of Morrisburg, Dear brother-in-law of Bob Lepage of Cornwall, Gilles Courchaine of Ottawa and Julie Hunter of Ingleside. Dennis will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Olivia, Lilah, Evan, Quade, Alyza, Ruby, Piper, Rhett, Ember and Haley. He was predeceased by his parents Ronald “Buck” and Jerainne Hunter (nee Wallace), his sisters Rhonda Lepage and Nona Janvier and his brother Cecil Hunter. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A family celebration of Dennis’ life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society “Wheels of Hope” program or the Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. A heartfelt thank you to all the compassionate staff at Winchester District Memorial Hospital, The Ottawa General Hospital and the Queensway-Carleton Hospital. Special thanks to wonderful men and women who donated their time and vehicles to drive for “Wheels of Hope”.

