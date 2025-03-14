Obituary – Heather Arroyo-Torres

Passed away peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Heather Arroyo-Torres (nee McHaffie) of Williamsburg, age 71. Loving mother of Jennifer Graham of Chesterville, Sebastian Torres (Stacie) of Kemptville and Patrick Harper of Marionville. Heather will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jacob, Joshua, Alyssondra, Audrianna, Brianna, Kahlyn, Daphne, Willow, Dylan and Serenity. Dear sister of Carole Brown (late Earl) of Morrisburg, Linda Casselman (John Lague) of Morrisburg and Janet McColl (late Gary) of Prescott. Dear sister-in-law of Lyndon Casselman of Morrisburg, Neil Strader of Glen Becker and Sheila McHaffie of Glen Becker. She was predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Audrey McHaffie (nee Saddlemire), her sisters Debbie Strader and Elsie Guindon and her brother Wayne McHaffie. Heather will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, March 20th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Heather’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Friday, March 21st at 2 p.m., followed by a reception. Donations to the C.N.I.B. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

